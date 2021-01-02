Clarence Ray

Clarence Fred Ray, 98, of Penn Run, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Born March 17, 1922, in Penn Run, he was a son of Fred Cameron Ray and Theda Sue (Ellenberger) Ray.
Clarence graduated from Indiana High School in 1938 at the age of 16.
He was drafted Dec. 8, 1942, into the U.S. Army, where he became a tech sergeant and later a rifle platoon sergeant in the European Theater during World War II. Clarence was in the 9th Infantry Division, 47th Regiment, Company L, 3rd Platoon. He arrived on Utah Beach, June 10, 1944, four days following the D-Day invasion by U.S. and Allied forces. He received a Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Cluster for injuries suffered in the line of duty. He was honorably discharged Sept. 19, 1945.
Clarence also received the Combat Infantry Badge, Normandy Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Sixty-nine years later, on June 6, 2013, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal, the highest honor given to a non-French citizen. He was awarded this prestigious medal at the French Consulate in Washington.
Following the war, Clarence worked for several years on his farm before he took a job as a pipefitter for the rest of his working career.
Clarence worked on the construction of the Alaska pipeline and at many other pipefitting jobs that took him to 37 states. He retired in 1988.
He was a former member of Graystone Presbyterian Church and a current member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Indiana.
Clarence was a founding charter member of Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company, a life member of Disabled American Veterans, a life member of American Legion Post No. 141 of Indiana, a life member of VFW Post No. 1989 of Indiana and a life member of Indiana Elks Club No. 931. He was a member of the Ninth Infantry Division Association, a member for more than 50 years of Local 798 of the Welders and Pipeliners Local Union 798 and a member of the Forty & Eight Voiture No. 798.
Clarence was inducted into the Indiana County Voter Hall of Fame in 2016 for voting in 50 consecutive November elections. Gov. Tom Wolf presented a citation to him for this accomplishment.
Clarence enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, where he loved growing his Rutgers tomatoes and other vegetables that he happily shared with his family and friends. He also liked mowing and caring for his yard. He spent many winters in Dunedin, Fla., where he walked more than 1,000 miles during the winter season. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt in his earlier years.
Clarence is survived by his second wife, Marlynn; his daughters Theda P. Ray (Cindy Melson), Indiana, and Jane Mitchell (Fred), Penn Run; his granddaughters Gretchen Leigh Mitchell (Daniel Viderman), Monroeville, and Lindsey Robyn Lizik (Josh), of Houston, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Quinn Lizik; and stepsons Michael R. Olson and James R. Olson, both of Randolph, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his first wife, Pearl (Leamer) Ray, on Jan. 22, 2001; and his siblings Helen Bradfield, Dorothy Strong, Wayne Ray, infant brother Max and infant sister Mildred.
A private family viewing will take place Monday and a private funeral service by the Rev. Richard Cassel on Tuesday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Indiana. A burial service by the Rev. David Hanna, with U.S. Army military honors, will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Face masks and social distancing will be required by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ninth Infantry Division Association, c/o Mary Cooper, 11218 Timberline Road, Houston, TX 77043.
