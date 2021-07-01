Claribel Martin (Marty) Mikesell, 90, of Indiana, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born Jan. 21, 1931, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Ira J. and Ruth Adams Martin.
She was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church. After she graduated from Indiana High School in 1948, she worked as a secretary in the principal’s office for six years.
Claribel married Charles B. Mikesell in 1950. They would have celebrated their 71st anniversary on Aug. 22.
After raising their family, she returned to the workforce as a secretary for the American Lung Association for seven years and, in 1975, joined the staff of Graystone Presbyterian Church as a secretary. She retired after working there for 20 years.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; daughter, Beth Sheely and her husband, Stephen, of Shermans Dale; four grandchildren: Adam Mikesell and Kara Read, both of Virginia; and Joshua Tocci and Matthew Tocci, both of Pittsburgh; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Randall, of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Pauline Davis Rogers, of Greensburg; Esther Wiley, of Indiana; and Audrey Johnston, of Poland, Ohio; and a brother, Leonard, of Rocky River, Ohio.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of the funeral service by the Rev. Richard Cassel at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Oakland Cemetery.
