Clarinda Britton “Britt” (Horner) Ochester, 83, of Girty, died peacefully, with family by her side, on May 7, 2023, after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born on Sept. 2, 1939, in White Plains, N.Y., Britt grew up in the Hudson River Valley town of Tarrytown, N.Y. She graduated from Cornell University in 1961. That summer, she became one of the country’s first Peace Corps volunteers, spending two years in the Philippines in a small fishing village at the base of Mount Mayon. There she taught English to both teachers and students at the primary school and founded a community library. Upon her return to the U.S., Britt enrolled in Columbia University, receiving her master’s in social work in 1965. She married the poet Ed Ochester on June 19, 1965.
Britt worked for several years as an adoption social worker in Madison, Wis., before moving to western Pennsylvania, where she founded and ran the Spring Church Book Company, a successful mail-order contemporary poetry bookseller.
Her vast knowledge of poetry and her personal customer service (she maintained friendships and prolific correspondence with many of her customers to this day) filled a void in the pre-Amazon world. An avid organic gardener, Britt loved spending time on her rural property surrounded by beautiful perennial gardens and trees that she planted and cared for over the years. She was also an ardent birder, with a life list of over 100 species spotted in her backyard. For more than 40 years, she kept a daily journal, filling volumes with her favorite fountain pens.
Britt faithfully cheered on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Pitt basketball. She also loved reading novels, solving crosswords, and brushing up on her Spanish — all three of which she was doing the day before she died. Perhaps her favorite pastime was talking with and writing to her wide network of friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfield Grier Horner III, and Elizabeth Hall Horner; and her brother, Grier Horner.
Britt is survived by her husband; their two children, Ned Ochester, of Pittsburgh, and Betsy Ochester (Mike Sauter), of Pittsburgh; and a granddaughter, Quincy Sauter.
At Britt’s request, no public service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
Instead, in her memory, please consider a donation to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the Alice Paul House, PO Box 417, Indiana, PA 15701 — two organizations Britt felt passionate about.
