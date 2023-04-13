Claudette (Sachs) Brown went home to be with our Lord on April 9, 2023. Born April 20, 1929, she was the daughter of Claude Sachs and Nedwena Fenton.
She lived most of her life in Indiana where she attended The First Christian Church and was a member of The Indiana County Historical Society.
She is survived by four children, Susan L. and husband Bill Fisher, Fort Wayne, Ind., Richard V. and wife Valerie, of Indiana, Sharon K., of Indiana, and Amy E. and husband Joseph Gerber, of Indiana. She has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Roberta Cameron; an infant brother, Richard Sachs; and her son, Daniel T., of Sanderson, Fla.
At her request, there will be no viewing or services.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory in Indiana is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.