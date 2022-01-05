Clayton “Pepsi Al” Wier, 85, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, while at Communities at Indian Haven.
The son of Rudolph and Laura (Kerr) Wier, he was born July 1, 1936, in Green County, N.Y.
Clayton was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing lottery, completing crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper.
Clayton loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; children, Lisa Wier, Home; Lynn Wier, Slickville; Laurie Wier and her fiancé, Josh Fisher; and Clayton (Erica) Wier, Indiana; grandchildren, DJ Gardner, Indiana; Alicia Henry, Home; Corey (Stephanie) Wier, New Kensington; Thomas Barclay, Indiana; and Logan Fisher, Homer City; great-grandchildren, Bradyn Weaver, Piper Wier and Mitchell Wier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mathew Dean Wier; and siblings, Newton, Donald, Louise, Marion, Ray and Dorothy.
Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Funeral rites will be provided by The American Legion Post 493, Homer City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral arrangements.