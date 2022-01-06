Cleva L. Hartman, 85, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Indiana.
Cleva was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Ridgeway, to her parents, Arthur Louis and Bertha Miller Haight.
Cleva graduated from Johnsonburg High School in 1954 and Clarion University of Pennsylvania, receiving a degree in elementary education, in 1959. She married Marlin Hartman on Jan. 9, 1959.
Cleva taught first grade for five years following her graduation until 1964. She moved to Indiana in 1967 and continued to raise her family there. In the mid-1970s, she went back to school and received a master’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Soon after, she returned to the career she loved, teaching first grade at East Pike Elementary School in Indiana for 17 years until her retirement in 1993. She was able to do the traveling she dreamed of later in life, with wonderful vacations to places like Germany and Alaska and winters spent in Arizona.
Cleva will be remembered for her love of first-graders everywhere. She took pride in her beautiful house and enthusiastically decorated for every season and every holiday.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marlin.
She is survived by her three daughters; her son-in-law; her three grandchildren; her sisters; her nieces and nephews; and her many friends spanning the years from childhood to her newest friends from St. Andrew’s Village.
A viewing will be held on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. The family asks that visitors wear masks. Interment will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Marlin and Cleva Hartman Scholarship Fund at Clarion University or by donating a children’s book in Cleva’s memory to the elementary school of your choice.
Every time you read to a child, you will be honoring Cleva’s legacy.
