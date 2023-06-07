Clifford Carl Watson, 74, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, in Knoxville Tenn., due to a stroke.
He was the son of James and Alta Watson, of Indiana.
Cliff was a 1967 graduate of Marion Center High School and a 1974 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was proud to be a 2016 Distinguished Alumnus and enjoyed his continued communication with the university over the past few years.
After graduation, he worked for ALCOA in Texas and Washington; Martin Marietta Aerospace in New Orleans; and Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was president of HASP Inc., a family owned company. He was also a certified OSHA instructor and one of the first certified safety professionals in the U.S. When the Challenger explosion occurred, he was asked to help with the investigation. That led to a position with Bastion Enterprises in Huntsville, Ala., and into his work with NASA.
No one in this world loved his job more than Cliff, and he worked on many Space Shuttle missions dealing with the propulsion systems. In 1988, he was thrilled to receive the Silver Snoopy Award from Dave Hillman, NASA astronaut. His final mission was working with Bastion and NASA on the Commercial Crew Program Load and Go Assessment Team. He was able to see the U.S. return to flight mission accomplished. Retirement did not suit Cliff, so he continued to work part-time on projects for the future Mars missions and return to the moon.
Cliff is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Peggy Sink Watson. Mourning his loss are his sons James Watson (Tiffanie), of Walker, La., and Brian Watson, of Knoxville; and honorary son, Ron Suman (Denise), of Austin, Texas. He proudly spoke to anyone who would listen about his granddaughters, Emily Barnes (Joshua), of White House, Tenn., Madeline Watson, of Walker, and Ilea Watson, of Walker; and great-grandson, Isaiah Barnes, of White House. They will always be the light of his life.
He is also survived by his sister, Mary Stormer, of Texas; brothers Barry Watson (Judy), of Indiana, and Richard Watson (BettyAnn), of Indiana; as well as several nieces; and one grandniece.
Cliff’s family wishes to thank the staff at Fort Sanders Hospital and Hospice in Knoxville, the wonderful neighbors on Ilex circle, and Rich, his baby brother, for his continuous support and love over the years.
A brief service will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Rose Mann Mortuary, Knoxville. Please dress casually and if you have a funny story about Cliff, and there are many, feel free to share.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Foundation for IUP, Breezedale Alumni Center, 880 School St., Indiana PA 15705, or online at www.alumni.iup.edu and click on “Give Now,” fund number 0207.
This Churchill quote sums up Cliffs life: “I am prepared to meet my Maker. Whether my Maker is prepared for the great ordeal of meeting me is another matter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.