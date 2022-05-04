Clifford Ira “Skip” Marsh, 92, of Cabot, formerly of Robinson, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
The son of John Ira Marsh and Lena (Brendlinger) Boring, Clifford was born Feb. 1, 1930, in Robinson. In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by wife Stella (Detwiler) Marsh; half-sisters Aretta Mary Elofskey, Emma Robinson and Willivine Montgomery; and half-brother Cloyde Russell Boring.
Skip is survived by his children, Kevin Marsh, Judy Shellhammer, Hank Marsh and Connie Gibbons and husband Garry; grandchildren, Holly, Valerie, Stephanie, Sara, Susan, Bill, Tonya and Becki; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and half-siblings Irene Penrose, Thelma Morrow and Dean Boring.
Skip was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Korean war. He retired from the Bolivar Foundry.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Pastor David Peightal will officiate.
Interment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.