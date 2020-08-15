Clifford L. Rudnik, 94, North Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Born Jan. 30, 1926, in Revloc, he was a son of William and Margaret (Lanko) Rudnik.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethyl (Cherry) Rudnik; brothers and sisters Doris Solich, Pearl Buchkoski, William, Otto, Floyd, Carolyn Ignots, Marjorie Doheny and Linda McLeary.
He is survived by his children: Terry Rudnik and wife Sharon, of North Carolina; Rickey Rudnik and wife Georgia, of Seward; Timothy Rudnik, of Kittanning; and Mark Rudnik and wife Carla, of Florida; his grandchildren: Marlene D’Angelo and husband Rocco, of Pittsburgh; Renee Popovich, of Wisconsin; Diane Stiles and husband Gary, of Seward; Lori Pollino and husband Kevin, of Seward; Misty Thompson and William Tilley, of North Carolina; Terry Rudnik Jr., of West Virginia; Ryan Rudnik and Emily Petrowsky, of Cramer; and Kristy Dunaway and husband Joey, of Florida; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Betty Predko, Violet Wilson and Paulette Burnett.
Clifford was Navy veteran of World War II; a retired employee of Bethlehem Steel, Johnstown plant; and an avid sports enthusiast, who enjoyed golfing, bowling, boating, fishing and playing cards, especially pinochle.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. A funeral service by Pastor Thomas Phillips will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blacklick Community United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, only 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks must be worn at the viewing and the service.
Interment will be in Penn View-Mount Tabor Cemetery.
