Clifford Ward Hamil, 82, of Templeton, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at West Penn Hospital.
He was born Feb. 19, 1939, on a farm in Shelocta to Paul Ward and Beatrice (Tillett) Hamil. He had fond memories of living on the farm helping his uncles.
He was a truck driver for many years for different companies, the last being Good Tire. He also drove for New Life Center for the youth group for many years.
He also enjoyed wood working and painting. Cliff served his country in the Pennsylvania National Guard for 21 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, holidays being his favorite.
He would sit back and listen or join in conversations. His teasing or joking way was enjoyed by all.
He was a member of the New Life Center in Ford City and also the Woodman of the World.
In 2003, Cliff had a stroke and was not expected to live, but he and the Lord had a talk and that did not happen.
He and the Lord had talks a few more times in the next 17 years in similar times of need. We are grateful to the Lord for giving us this extra time. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Dixie Lee (Lockhart) Hamil; his children: sons, Shawn (Audra) Hamil, Andrew (Katie) Hamil and daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Jefferies, Stacey (Ryan Howell) Clark, Shelley (Scott) Drummond, and stepdaughter, Joyce Bistock; brother, Ed (Aelena) Hamil; grandchildren, Ashton (Dan) Barton, Jordan (Tyler) Fletcher, Jena (Austin) Rosenberger, Tony Drummond, John (Brittany) Hamil, Julia Jeffries, Gabriel Hamil and Jason Curcio; step-grandchildren, Logan Bistock and Cole Bistock; great-grandchildren, Isabella Barton, Willow Rosenberger, Taylor Hamil, Kayola Barton, Lucy and Gracie Fletcher, and Ella Rosenberger; and step-great-grandchild Jackson Bistock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Blystone and her husband, Dewane; son, Jeffrey Ward Hamil.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home in Kittanning. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Craig Riggle and the Rev. Ed Hamil officiating.
