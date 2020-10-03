Clyde V. Bracken, 79, of Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born June 19, 1941, in DuBois, to Clyde M. and Mary J. (Snyder) Bracken.
He was a veteran of
the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army.
Clyde attended the Church of God in Punxsutawney. He was a 50-year member to General Labor Union #1058, Pittsburgh. He worked for HRI Construction for over 30 years before his retirement in 2004.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing corn hole, mowing grass and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Bracken and Melinda Frye and husband, Shawn, all of Punxsutawney; and a sister, Alma Little, of DuBois.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Zahursky) Bracken, on April 27, 2019.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
