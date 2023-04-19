Cody Tyler Dailey, 27, of Indiana, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born in Indiana on Oct. 2, 1995, he was a son of William A. Dailey and Jamie L. (Lentz) Dailey, of Indiana. Cody graduated from IAHS in 2014.
No matter where he went, people were always happy when Cody was around.
In addition to his parents, Cody is remembered by his siblings: Autumn Groce (Irvin), of Lebanon, and Dallas Dailey, of Indiana. Other survivors are great-grandmother Edna Lentz; and aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marni Lentz; infant sister Crystal; as well as paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and a great-grandmother.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. Funeral will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor John Sykes officiating.
Donations to help with funeral expenses may be sent to Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.