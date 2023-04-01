Colleen (Enterline) Travis, 93, of Indiana, originally of Mahoning Valley Farms, in Smicksburg, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
She was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Girard, Ohio, to H.W. and Grace (Miller) Enterline.
Colleen was very proud of where she lived: Mahoning Valley Farms, a bicentennial farm, which has been owned by the Travis family since 1803. Along with her husband, she was an active member of the International Flying Farmers. She served as International Queen and Duchess for the organization. During her time with the organization, she contributed many articles and poems for their magazine.
For years, she opened her farm to hundreds of visitors from all over the world who vacationed and experienced farm living. She was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her children. Colleen greatly enjoyed baking cookies and preparing wonderful meals for her family and friends.
Her involvement in programs at Dayton Elementary School and the Dayton Children’s Community Choir exhibited her true interest in the arts, especially music and dance. She enjoyed writing short stories and poems and perfected the art of writing letters and sending cards.
In addition, she was instrumental in establishing the Dayton and Indiana County Fair Queen Contest as well as Band Night at the Indiana County Fair. She was still acting coordinator of Band Night up until a few years ago.
Surviving are her children, Suzanne (Bill) Good, of Titusville, Donald (Arlene) Travis, of Corinth, Texas, Judith Travis Nychay, of Engelwood, Fla., and Michael (Mellissa) Travis, of Indiana; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Elmo “Flip” Travis, Colleen was preceded in death by siblings Eleanor Doverspike and Jack Enterline; as well as daughter-in-law Tracy Travis.
Friends will be received by the family for a cookie social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, immediately followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests all who attend to kindly wear masks.
Private burial will take place at a later date in the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery.
If you are unable to attend in person and wish to attend online, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYIy0yZ-3HA
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, Attn: Kate Adams, 2070 Peachtree Industrial Court, Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30341. (707) 986-7764.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.