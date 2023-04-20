Colleen Kay Greene, 67, of Ebensburg, passed on from this life into the heavenly arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
She was the loving daughter, born April 28, 1955, to William and Norreen Greene Sr., of Clymer.
Colleen was a resident of the Ebensburg Center, Ebensburg, for the past two years and was previously a resident of the Polk Center, Polk, for 55 years.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Terry M. Greene; a niece, Alicia J. Vasbinder; her paternal grandparents: Clifford and Irene (Brickell) Greene Sr.; and her maternal grandparents: Matthew and Velma (Putt) Conner.
Colleen is survived by her parents; her brother, William (Judith) Greene Jr., of Indiana; sister, Tammy (Jerry) Moore, of Clymer; and brother, Timothy Greene, of Clymer.
She is also survived by her nephew, Troy (Shelly) Greene, of Indiana; nephew Nathan Moore, of Clymer; niece Eliza Moore, of Pittsburgh; niece Jordan (Bret) Harrison, of Portland, Ore.; nephew Conner Greene, of Tampa, Fla.; great-niece Bethanie Vasbinder, of Irwin; and great-niece Jade Misko, of Indiana.
Arrangements for a private service are being handled by the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Interment will take place at Ruffner Cemetery, Clymer.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Anchor Christian Ministries, 2355 Purchase Line Road, Clymer, PA 15728, or the Son Day In the Park Ministries, 321 Seabrook Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
