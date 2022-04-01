Colt F. Houser

Colt Frederick Houser, infant son of Josh and Sarah Houser, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Magee-Womens Hospital, in the arms of his mother and surrounded by his father and maternal grandmother.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frederick Houser.
Surviving are his parents; siblings, Matthew and Andrea; grandparents, James and Sheila O’Hearn Jr. and Vanessa Houser; aunts and uncles, Abbigail O’Hearn and Matt Arthur, Gannon O’Hearn, Jeremiah and Leah Houser, and Kevin and Nina Elkin; and numerous great-aunts, -uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City, is in charge of the arrangements.