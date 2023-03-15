Concetta (Connie) J. Stewart, 90, of Indiana, surrounded by her loving family, passed away and into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
The daughter of Sam and Catherine Adornato, she was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Indiana.
Connie lived her entire life in Indiana. She was a graduate of Indiana High School, and after graduation she attended and graduated from the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing. She then began working at the Indiana Hospital and passed the Pennsylvania State Exam to become a registered nurse.
Connie continued working at the hospital and in private-duty nursing. She achieved a bachelor’s in public school nursing and a master’s in school counseling.
She met Robert L. (Bob) Stewart in 1948 when she moved across the street from him on 3rd Street in Indiana. They were married in 1955 and recently celebrated their 68th anniversary.
In 1969, she began her counseling career. For one year, she was an elementary school counselor, serving three Blairsville-Saltsburg elementary schools. The next year, she was employed in the Indiana School District as a junior high school guidance counselor, a position she held for 24 years until retirement in 1994.
Connie and her husband enjoyed traveling both in and out of the country for the first 10 years of their retirement. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing and belonged to two dance clubs for more than 20 years. She enjoyed time with her family, gardening, tending to her beautiful flowers, walking their dog, playing bridge, quilting and putting together puzzles.
She was an excellent cook, serving homemade spaghetti sauce and Italian wedding soup at many family gatherings. Connie loved picnics on the back patio, seating everyone around the long table in the basement for holiday meals, neighborhood friendships and family trips to Conneaut Lake and Ocean City, Md.
For many years, she volunteered for the Salvation Army, including the Treasures for Children Program, and she served as a board member for five years. She worked with the Meals on Wheels program for many years as a cook as well as with the delivery of meals.
Connie was a devout Catholic and worked for many years at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and providing meals for special meetings and events involving the priests and the Mercy Meal program. She also tended to the church altar and flowers.
Connie is survived by her loving husband, Bob Stewart, of Indiana; five children: Catherine Blystone, of Indiana, Cheryl Stewart, of Indiana, Cynthia Strittmatter and husband Greg, of Indiana, Christine Stewart and husband Craig Fahnestock, of Hershey, and Robert S. Stewart and wife Maria, of Atlanta; and sister Rosemarie Novak and husband Bernard, of Florida.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rachel Strittmatter, Angela George, Erin Klindworth and husband Jeff, Scott and Laura Blystone, Cassandra Miller, Brendan Stewart, Laura Stewart, Lindsay Miller, Summer Miller and Anna Stewart; great-grandchildren Peyton and Brock George; her beloved dog, Maggie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents and her sisters Carmela Adornato, Frances Servinsky and Catherine (Katie) Adornato preceded her in death.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana is assisting the Stewart family. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 635 Water St., or Four-Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, both in Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.