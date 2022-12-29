Connie D. Kerley

Connie D. (Jones) Kerley, 64, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Margaret M. (Hilty) Jones, she was born on June 13, 1958, in Indiana.
Connie graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1975.
She attended Cornerstone Worship Center, Indiana, and enjoyed going to the Indiana Social Center.
Surviving are two sisters, Elaine Quick (Richard), of Blairsville, and Brenda Dull, of Derry; two brothers, William Jones, of Indiana, and Greg Jones, of Indiana; two nephews, Kenneth Main, of Blairsville, and Richard Quick, of Blairsville; three nieces, Kimberly Main-Howard (Don), of Blairsville; Stephanie Chismar (Blaine), of Latrobe; and Jennifer Grove (Ben), of Derry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Kerley; son, Gary Kerley; and brother, Robert Jones.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor JP Price officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, West Wheatfield Township.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.