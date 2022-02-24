Connie E. Zagurskie, 69, of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
The daughter of Robert and Stella (Fleming) Sensabaugh, she was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Indiana.
Connie was the founder of Heritage Home Healthcare. She had a passion for caring for others, especially her patients. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Harry Zagurskie; daughter, Stacey Pellas and her husband, Daniel; grandsons, Noah Ripa and Owen Pellas; brother, Bob Sensabaugh and his wife, Sharon; sister, Melanie Fink and her husband, Fred; sister-in-law, Cindy Sensabaugh; and many nieces and nephews.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Carl Sensabaugh.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.