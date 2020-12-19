Connie Jean Hallow Hoffman, 65, formerly of Homer City, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence in Milford, Ohio, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Born July 18, 1955, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Patrick J. Hallow and Dorothy Hallow Stiles.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald B. Hoffman.
She is survived by her children: Nathan Snyder and his sons, Gage and Tanner, Bethel, Ohio, and Marcie Snyder Spangler her husband, Mike, and their daughter, Madison, Amelia, Ohio; sister, Patricia J. Hallow Shingler and her husband, William, Johnstown; and brother, David J. Hallow and his wife, Renee, Homer City.
Private arrangements were entrusted to the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Amelia, Ohio.
“Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.”