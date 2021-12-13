Connie Kay Wilshire Davis, 54, of Clymer, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 1, 1967, in Spangler, a daughter to Berwin and Betty (Patterson) Wilshire. She married Lonnie Davis on Aug. 6, 1983, they shared 38 years of marriage.
Surviving are her husband, Lonnie; three children, Shannon (Robert) Keith, of Penn Run; Sandra Davis (boyfriend Chaz) of Clymer; and Melissa (William) Shroyer, of Penn Run; a grandson, Robert Keith III; siblings, Helen Wilshire (fiancé Ray) of Cherry Tree; Joatta (Clayton) Patterson, of Clymer; Richard (Candice) Wilshire Sr., of Clymer; Berwin Wilshire Jr., of Dixonville; uncle George (Connie) Wilshire, of Cherry Tree; two aunts, Wanda Paterson, of Hillsdale, and Patricia Patterson, of Cherry Tree; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Brittany Keith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elisworth and Ruby Davis; grandparents, Cameron and Marie Smail and George and Rose Wilshire; a brother-in-law, Robert Davis; two aunts, Helen and Marry Wilshire; an uncle, David Lloyd Patterson, and four cousins.
Connie was a housewife and mother; she went to Purchase Line Junior/Senior High School. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandson.
Friends will be received Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. at Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will take place at 3 p.m.
Donations may be made to Barrett Funeral Home to help with funeral costs.