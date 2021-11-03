Connie L. Payne, 66, of New Florence, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at home.
Born Feb. 22, 1955, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Joseph and Betty (Fletcher) McAdams.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Robert Payne; daughters, Bonnie McAdams and Amy Sapp; brother, Timothy McAdams; and sister, Cindy Kocisis.
She is survived by her son, Richard McAdams, Latrobe; grandchildren, Tanner, Lillian, Kyra, Kassandra, Katrina, Katie, Brooke and Stacey; brother, Ernest McAdams, Bolivar; and sister, Joyce Hutchins, New Florence.
Connie was a member of New Florence Fire Company Auxiliary. A graveside service will be held for Connie along with her daughter, Bonnie, at noon Friday at Bethel Cemetery, New Florence, West Wheatfield Township.
Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.