Connie Raye Krouse, 67, of Armagh, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at home.
Born Jan. 19, 1955, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of Edgar C. “Dopey” and Maxine (Betz) Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Charles A. Krouse III and brother Terry Edgar Henderson.
Connie is survived by children Chuckie “Duke” Krouse and wife Angela, of New Florence; Lucas “Beano” Krouse and wife Vickie, of Rector; and Codi “Coco” Ward and husband Christian, of Robinson; grandchildren Eden Krouse, Cade Wilson Krouse, Ceda Rae Krouse-Ward, Campbell Krouse, Caly Ward, Colt Ward and Kendall Krouse; sister Cindy Hamilton, of New Florence; brothers Randy Henderson, of New Florence, and Larry Henderson, of North Carolina; and her faithful companion, Colette.
Connie loved her grandchildren and could be seen at all their activities. She looked forward to her time spent at Sandy Peters Hair and Nail Salon.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Robert Krause officiating.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
