Constance J. Chura (Connie), after 79 years of a very blessed and full life, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born in 1942 in Greensburg to William and Margaret (Carson) Ferguson.
Connie graduated from Norwin High School in 1960 then attended nursing school at Allegheny General Hospital, graduating with her RN in 1963. She then worked at Allegheny General Hospital as a recovery room nurse.
Connie married Richard J. Chura on Nov. 21, 1964, then moved to Indiana in 1973 to raise their family.
Survivors include a son, Richard J. Chura Jr., of State College; a daughter, Heather Jane (Chura) Marcozzi and husband Edward, of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Taylor Jane and Ethan Marcozzi.
Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard J. Chura Sr., in 2019; her brother, Robert William Ferguson; and her parents.
Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bower-Minich Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Bill Blair officiating.
In Connie’s memory, donations can be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation at www.alpha1.org.