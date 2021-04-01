Constance L. Alexander

Constance Lynne Alexander was born Jan. 24, 1954, in Indiana. She passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
“Connie” is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Tim Brewer, as well as her son and daughter-in-law, Franklinn and Karina Alexander; her two dogs that she adored; her six “grandpups”; her sister, Deborah Coffman; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Connie earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2008.
This education led her to her dream career in nursing, where she became a strong advocate for her patients.
During her nursing career, she worked with behavioral health, rehabilitation and more recently she was extremely proud of becoming a certified stroke nurse at Kennestone Hospital in Kennesaw, Ga.
Connie was the most amazing mother that we could have ever lucked into and the strongest woman we’ve ever known. Her teaching of life lessons through trials and tribulations has forever molded us.
Our darling “momba,” “ma” and best friend will be cherished for the rest of our lives. Endless memories will warm our souls, bring tears and forever laughter. The world will not be the same without you, we are heartbroken without our beautiful butterfly.
A memorial service will be held at the Country Club (ballroom) in Indiana on Friday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.