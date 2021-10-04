Cora J. Jones Ricci, 91, of Blairsville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at her home.
Born Jan. 11, 1930, in Blairsville, she was the daughter of Arthur Kridler and Elizabeth (Smith) Kridler.
Cora was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. She retired from Bell Telephone Co. in 1989 after 34 years of service. Cora was a member of the Mt. View Square Dancers, enjoyed family dinners and any time spent with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Dorinda Patti and husband David and Kathy Conrad and husband Daniel, both of Blairsville; sons, William Jones and Richard Jones, both of Blairsville; stepchildren, Susan, Dan, LuAnn and Laura; grandchildren, Lynn Martin and husband Michael, Blairsville; Wendy Teamann and Erik O’Brien, Mars; Michelle Mucci and husband Blaise, Derry; Cara Weinberg and Dave Hudak, Huntingdon Valley; Michael Conrad and wife Christine, Blairsville; and Michael Jones, Blairsville; and great-grandchildren, Catherine, Isaac, Miah, Sarah, Leah, Aleena, Anthony, Ariella, Julia, Kaleb, Samara, Eden and Stella.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wyath Jones, in 1967; her second husband, Leno Ricci, in 1994; and grandson, Franklin Michael Jones, in 2004.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. Services will be private.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.