Coralie Hershman, 80, of Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 16, 1940, in Salem, Ill., to Joseph and Ruby (Daniels) Norris.
Coralie spent her life in Salem until she married her husband, Kenneth, on Nov. 25, 1960, when they moved to the state of Indiana and then Wisconsin, finally settling in Indiana, Pa., with her family in 1972.
She was a member of Graystone Presbyterian and Calvary Presbyterian churches where she was involved in the church choir, the Church Crisis Committee and the Builders Class. Coralie was a member of the Indiana County Historical Society, ICCAP and chairman of the Fresh Air Fund for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, crocheting, reading and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Coralie was preceded in death by her son, Kerry M. Hershman; daughter, Ellen G. Blystone; her granddaughter, Haylee A. Jackson; and her sisters, Ida (Ed) Boyd and Anne Norris.
Coralie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ken Hershman; children, Brad J. (Erin Eisenman) Hershman, of Elderton, and Amanda E. (Fred) Owens, of Indiana; six grandchildren, Stacie, Jesse, Jade, Corey, Nicholas and Zoe; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Evelyn Grant, Joyce (Jer) Mulvaney and Robert (JoHanna) Norris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastors David Hanna and Richard Cassel will be officiating. The service will also be available to view via live stream on www.calvarychurchpa.com.