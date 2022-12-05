Corey Gene Lichtenfels, 55, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor.
Born Feb. 9, 1967, in Johnstown, he was the son of Lester Eugene and Gloria Jean (Mulligan) Lichtenfels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Dennis Lichtenfels.
He is survived by siblings Linda Shetler and husband Robert, of Salisbury, Md.; Kenneth Lichtenfels, of Robinson; Bonnie Brown and husband Roger, of Gas Center; sister-in-law Nancy Lichtenfels, of Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Corey enjoyed fishing, word puzzles and computer games, and he was an avid Steelers fan who enjoyed watching games on television.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Marsha Adams officiating.
Interment will take place at Germany Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.