Corinne ‘Cory’ K. Wolfe

Corinne “Cory” “Mommy Woo-Woo” Kay (Mauk) Wolfe, 64, of Clymer, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of William Duane and Sara Della (Rice) Mauk, she was born on June 8, 1956, in Punxsutawney.
Cory was baptized Oct. 24, 1965, and when her health permitted had attended the First Brethren Church in West Kittanning.
She graduated from the LaBrae Senior High School, a part of the Trumbull County Public School System in Leabittsburg, Ohio.
Cory wed Bryan Robert Wolfe on June 11, 2007, and they happily shared almost 14 years of marriage together.
She truly loved her daughters and thoroughly loved being a part of her grandchildren’s lives.
Whenever an infant was in her presence, she would be immediately drawn to the baby’s side as she was extraordinarily fond of all babies.
An outdoors enthusiast, Cory could be found participating in some of her favorite pastimes: hunting, fishing, cooking over campfires and spending time in nature watching all of the critters she loved, especially the rabbits.
Cory is survived by her husband, Bryan R. Wolfe, of Clymer; her mother, Sara (Rice) Mauk, of Enning, S.D.; her two daughters, Sara Buls and husband Ben, of Philip, S.D., and Valarie Hogan and husband, John, of Cypress, Texas; her stepdaughter, Justina R. Wolfe, of Punxsutawney; and her seven grandchildren, Kade, Kaleb, Katelyn, Emily, Eileen, Rose and Lily.
Also surviving are her brother, Ricky Mauk and wife Florence “Flossy,” of Clymer; sister Connie Mickelson and husband Darrel, of Enning, S.D.; and her nieces and nephews.
Cory was preceded in death by her father.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a funeral service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. Pastor Jerad Meisel will officiate. Interment with committal service will follow at the McDowell Cemetery in Green Township, Indiana County.
In adherence to COVID guidelines, the funeral home attendance is at 50 percent of capacity, so you may experience a brief wait. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.