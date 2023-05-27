Corinne Kaitlin Craig, 31, of Marion Center, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Donald William Craig and Julianne “Julie” (LaRocco) Kellar, she was born on June 3, 1991, in Indiana.
Corinne was a graduate of Marion Center High School.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Marion in Marion Center.
Corinne brightened the world with her smile and freely gave a hug to everyone.
She was employed at the Indiana County Workshop.
For 13 years, she had regularly attended the Tuesday and Thursday water aerobics class at Marion Center High School. Her water aerobics classmates became her good friends.
She was very fond of her beloved Maltese poodle dog, Baby Daisy.
Corinne was also a member of the Dixonville Moose.
She is survived by her mother, Julie Kellar and husband Ralph, of Marion Center; her father, Donald Craig, of Marion Center; her brother, Frank Craig and wife Amy, of Factoryville, Pa.; her step-siblings, Larry Kellar, of Marion Center, and Lisa Jablunovsky and husband Ashley, of Shelocta; her niece, Haley; her three nephews, Jake; Landon and Bennett; and her aunts and uncles.
Corinne was preceded in death by her sister, Kerrianne Craig.
In honoring Corinne’s caring and giving personality, she was a CORE donor.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Corinne’s guestbook and share condolences.
