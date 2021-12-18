Craig A. Houston, 69, of Dilltown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at home.
Born Nov. 12, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of David Houston and Doris (Washabaugh) Houston, Canonsburg.
He survived by his mother; his wife, Kim (Allison) Houston; sons, Dakota Houston and Abby, Dilltown; Ryan Houston, Canonsburg; Bucky Darr and wife Joy, Robinson; and Brandon Darr and wife Paige, Homer City; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Loran, Connor, Aiden, Cameron, Colby, Easton and Maddox; siblings, Scott Houston and wife Linda, Venetia, and Beth Grimm and husband Mark, North Strabane; sister-in-law, Linda Houston, Pleasant Hills; mother-in-law, Bunda Allison, Dilltown; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Craig was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Kelly Houston; granddaughter, Elliana; and brother, David Houston
Craig could often be found doing the things he enjoyed like woodworking and the most enjoyable, spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 until the time of service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.