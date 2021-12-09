Craig A. Woodward, 38, of Latrobe, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 27, 1983, in Medina, N.Y., he was a son of Francis M. Woodward Jr. and his wife, Beverly, of Medina, N.Y., and Lorrie (Ludwig) McGraw and her husband, Michael, of New Florence.
Craig was a minister at New Florence Church of God and was a leader of their Sons of Abraham men’s group. He was employed at Walmart, Blairsville. Craig loved reading and watching movies, but above all, he enjoyed his family, joking around and making people smile.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Francis M. Woodward Sr., and Jean and Donald Ludwig.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kerry L. (Dillie) Woodward, of Latrobe; one sister, Erin Ault and her husband, Josh, of Seward; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pastor David and Rita Dillie, of Latrobe; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pastor Jason and Felicia Dillie, of Greensburg; a half-brother, Shawn Woodward and his wife, Crystal, of Medina, N.Y.; a half-sister, Christina Woodward, of Morehead, Ky.; stepbrother, Lee McGraw; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastors David and Jason Dillie officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 109 Crossroads Road, Suite 400, Scottdale, PA 15683.
