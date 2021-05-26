Craig E. Cunningham

Craig Eugene Cunningham, of Indiana, formerly of Murrysville, passed away at Maple Valley Personal Care Home on Friday, May 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Polly (Pauline) Ethel Cunningham, of Indiana, formerly of Oakmont.
Born March 6, 1937, in Saltsburg, to Harold Clifford Cunningham and Olive Elrick, Craig graduated from Saltsburg High School in 1954, earned a degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed his Master of Education degree at California University of Pennsylvania while teaching at Lincoln Park Elementary in Penn Hills.
Craig spent the majority of his career in education as a principal at Roberts Elementary School and Dible Elementary School in the Penn Hills School District. Both Polly and Craig positively impacted many children and families throughout their careers in education.
Craig worked hard all his life to provide for his family, whom he loved dearly. His dream was to live out in the woods and build his own log home, which was built by hand by the family and completed in 1985. Polly and Craig were happiest living their days on their land in Murrysville.
Craig’s passion was nature, and he could always be found in his gardens and the woods, growing flowers and food from carefully tended seeds and compost. He loved riding his tractor, “taking his gun for a walk” and working on projects on his land.
He was a kind, gentle man who always did his best to help others — and was loved by everyone who met him.
He is survived by wife Polly; brothers Harold and Curt Cunningham; his wonderful Uncle Jack Cunningham, 94; three children, Jill Cunningham Loftis, Craig Hunter Cunningham (Deborah Cunningham) and Carol Cunningham McQuaide; grandchildren Alexandra, Hunter and Bryant Loftis, Luke and Josh Abarra, and Connor and Fiona McQuaide; and a great-granddaughter, Mia Holton.
We thank the VNA Family Hospice team, especially Amy, and the caring staff of Maple Valley, especially Sophie, for taking great care of Polly and Craig and becoming a part of our family through this time.
The family will hold a private memorial celebration and, in lieu of flowers, suggests donations to the Rebecca B. Hadden Stone House Museum, 105 Point St., Saltsburg, PA 15681, or Murrysville Meals on Wheels, 3202 North Hills Road, Murrysville, PA 15668, where Craig and Polly volunteered.
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home Inc., of Indiana is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.