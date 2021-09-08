Craig Geiss, 33, was born June 26, 1988.
He passed away at his brother’s home on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. He is sadly missed by his family and friends. Craig was a bone marrow donor in life and an organ donor in death.
In memory of Craig Geiss with love and prayers from his mother, Cheri Lucas Geiss, of Indiana; his brother, Charles Geiss, and his father, Jack Geiss, both of Youngstown, Ohio.
Craig donated bone marrow while serving in the Air Force. After his deployment he resided in Indiana, where he worked for Diamond Drugs for many years.
Craig attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and enjoyed gaming with his friends in his spare time.