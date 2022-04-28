Crecia Lucille Cramer, 77, of Clymer, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, while at Allegheny General Hospital.
The daughter of Glenn and Helen (Henry) Deabenderfer, she was born Oct. 26, 1944, in Indiana.
Crecia was a caretaker for her husband for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Duane (Chris) Cramer, of Lewistown, Mo., and Misty Poffenberger, of Loganville, Ga.; grandchildren, Beth (Joey) Pensacola, Britany (James) Farris, Amber Cramer and Gena (Josh) Peterson, all of Lewistown, Mo.; Katharine (David) Nasworthy, of Augusta, Ga.; Kyle (Silvia) Poffenberger and Kramer Poffenberger, both of Loganville, Ga.; and Kolton Poffenberger, of Springfield, Ill.; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence (Margee) Deabenderfer, Penn Run; sister, Ann (John) Casley, Ursa, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Crecia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Cramer.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.