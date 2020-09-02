Curtis Lewis Bates, 57, of Robinson, died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in his home.
He was the son of Marvin Bates and Suzanne M. (Hamlyn) Bates; he was born in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on April 23, 1963.
Curtis enjoyed fishing, reading books, looking at classic cars, camping and going on cruise ships. He also liked to watch the movie “The Book of Eli.”
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara A. Bates, of Robinson; children, Aaron W. Hansen (Lorelle), of Seward, Brian A. Hansen (Meagan), of Heshbon, Christopher L. Bates, of Penn Run, and Kristina Keener (Joseph), of Robinson; a sister, Candace Bates, of Robinson; a brother, Leo Bates, of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jerry Harris.
As per Mr. Bates’ wishes there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
