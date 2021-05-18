Curtis R. Kirsch, 52, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was the son of Florentz and Anna (Burley) Kirsch, born Aug. 1, 1968, in Spangler.
Curtis was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, where he was a lector. He volunteered at all church dinners and functions. Curtis was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid hunter; he also enjoyed making wine, beer, cheese, gardening, leather making, upholstery, canning and cooking, but most of all, tasting the sauce when it was being made. Curtis was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed making different things. He was a very loving husband, father, brother and friend that will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Teri (Ditch) Kirsch; three children, Michael Kirsch and girlfriend, Sydney, Kimberly Kirsch and Mara Kirsch; eight brothers and sisters, Jacob Kirsch and wife Denise, Gregory Kirsch and wife Marie, Mary Lou Ligas and husband Tom, Victor Kirsch and wife Kris, Theresa Palmer and husband Ken, Cyrus Kirsch and wife Mary, Marguerite Thornton and husband Randy and Jolene Burkhardt and husband Ron; and many nieces and nephews.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Additional visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, with his funeral Mass following at noon with the Rev. Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant. Interment will be private for the family. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
