Cynthia A. Peach

Cynthia Ann Peach, 65, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in her home, with her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Charles William Peach, by her side. She was born to parents Robert and Bertha Lucas, of Clune, on Aug. 26, 1956, in Indiana.
Cindy graduated from Apollo-Ridge, Apollo, and later went on to work in various roles within Season-All, FMC and PHOENIX Rehabilitation and Health Services before retiring in 2016. Married in 1978, Cindy and Chuck went on to have three children, Christine M. Conrad, husband Michael, Blairsville; Nicole A. Peach, Latrobe; and Nathan R. Peach, Blairsville. Cindy was a wonderful and loving wife and mother who gave her all to her family.
Cindy was passionate about cooking, gardening, canning, painting, completing puzzles and spending time with her six grandchildren who adored her: Katie Levesque, Kourtney Levesque, Kaleb Conrad, Stella Conrad, Jordan Levesque and Harper Flynn. She is also survived by her kindhearted younger sister, Janet (Lucas) Grove, Latrobe. Cindy was a loyal friend and listener to all who knew her.
Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved sister and best friend, Debra (Debbie) Donahue, Indiana; and cherished grandmother, Stella Madey, Clune.
If so desired, please consider a donation to one of two charities: JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or The American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be private.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.