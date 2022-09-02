Cynthia C. Sorensen, 65, of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at UPMC East in Monroeville.
Cynthia was born April 12, 1957, in Indiana, to Stanley Klingensmith and Jane (Miller) Wegner.
After attending Penn State, Cynthia worked as a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service. She also worked as a real estate agent while residing in Whittier, Calif., and previously served as a supervisor for Apollo Microfilm.
Cynthia was an “All American Girl.” She loved rock ‘n’ roll, Johnny Cash, and she enjoyed dressing up — her favorite color was purple. She cherished her time with her children, especially setting down for a special meal. Cynthia was a people-person and left an impression on all who met her.
Her memory will be cherished by her father, Stanley Klingensmith, and wife Paula, of Shelocta; her sons, Ian Sorensen, of Alameda, Calif.; John William Theodosiou, of Freeport; and Justin Spiros Theodosiou, of Arnold; her brothers, Stephen Wegner, Stanley Wegner, Jamie Klingensmith and Eric Klingensmith; and her sisters, Amy Smith, Naomi Gardner and Britton Karl.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bauer Funeral Home with the Rev. Joyce Dix-Weiers, STS, officiating.
Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cynthia’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.