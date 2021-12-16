Cynthia “Cindy” Barnes, 68, of Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, after a battle with leukemia.
The daughter of Norman “Mike” and Dolores (Ciesinski) Chuderewicz, she was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Pittsburgh.
She graduated from Shaler High School in 1971 and the Louise Suydam McClintic School of Nursing at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in 1975. Cindy worked as a registered nurse for 45 years, most recently at Indiana Regional Medical Center, from which she retired in January 2021. She was an active member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, served on the board of Four Footed Friends and enjoyed traveling the country with friends and family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Dr. Richard Barnes; sons, Matthew and wife Allyson, of Fletcher, N.C., and Thomas, of Indiana; a grandson, Garrett, who brought her so much joy; brother, David and wife Christel, of Allison Park; sister, Susan Kadlecik and husband John, of Plum Borough; mother-in-law, Freda Barnes, of Indiana; nieces and nephews; and friends in Pennsylvania and around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul.
A private memorial ceremony will be held under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Cindy was profoundly grateful for everyone who reached out with cards, texts and calls after her diagnosis.
