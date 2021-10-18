Cynthia Ellen “Mam” Stewart, 65, of Brush Valley, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Leroy and Virginia Zack and was born Sept. 8, 1956, in Indiana.
She was a member of the Brush Valley Calvary United Methodist Church and was retired from Rose Haven Personal Care Home.
Cindy was always passionate about lending a helping hand by taking care of her beloved patients, offering a warm hug or contributing her love to any event through one of her delicious meals or desserts. She was known for having an “always welcome” philosophy into her household and family. She had the ability to see the good in everyone with no judgment. Her caring heart, bright smile and sense of compassion was very infectious and could make anyone’s heart smile. If you knew Cindy, you could most certainly say that she had a positive influence on your life. Above all she loved spending time with her devoted husband Dave, her kids and her grand-babies.
She is survived by her loving husband, David Allen Stewart; her children, David Duplin (Dana Cossell), Joseph Duplin, Adam Duplin (Jill) and Brittany Stewart (Michael Colananni); and her grandchildren, “Mam’s angels,” Russell (Marlee), Taylor, Madison, Corey, Zachary, Bodhi, Everett, Paige and Easton. She is also survived by her sister, Connie Pluchinsky; her brother, Kenneth Zack; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Al Pluchinsky.
Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
