Cynthia J. Wolff

Cynthia Jo Wolff, 64, of Indiana, formerly of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center following her courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Greensburg on Nov. 23, 1956, the daughter of Frank D. Wolff and Jean Gosnell Wolff. For the past 34 years she had been the life partner of Robert Wayne Rairigh, of Indiana.
The love they shared will live eternal.
Cynthia was a 1974 graduate of Greensburg Salem High School.
She also received a degree in physical education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1990 and, later in July of 1991, she graduated from the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy.
She was a licensed massage therapist who had been operating her own business in Indiana known as Massage Therapies.
She had previously worked as a massage therapist at the Nemicolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington through the 1990s.
Previously, she was a bookkeeper at the Ivy Manor Inn in Ligonier during the late 1980s, where she and Wayne began their lifelong relationship.
Before that, she was a truck dispatcher for National Minerals in Indiana from the late 1970s until 1987.
Cynthia enjoyed the outdoors and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
She also practiced yoga, listened to and enjoyed various types and styles of music.
She loved attending concerts and listening to live musical acts.
She read many books and would sometimes read several at the same time.
Also, Cynthia was an avid fan of classic movies, especially the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s era.
She was a world traveler, having traveled twice to China and to Egypt and Greece. Later, she traveled to France.
Cynthia loved food but always tried to eat a healthy diet.
Besides her relationship with Wayne and her family, she enjoyed the company of good friends, which included many whom she met through her work.
In addition to her life partner, Wayne, Cynthia is remembered by her siblings: Frank D. Wolff Jr., of Greensburg; Patricia “Patty” Margaret Portela, of Madison, Va.; and Boyd “Bud” L. Wolff, of Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her twin brother, Charles “Sonny” H. Wolff.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana.
Her funeral service will begin Sunday at 2 p.m. at Montgomery Church of the Brethren, 5227 Purchase Line Road, Commodore. The Rev. Tom Spiker is officiating. Interment will be at Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Township.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting: www.rbfh.net.