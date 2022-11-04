Cynthia Jean Patrick, 74, of Salem, Ore., passed away at her home on Sept. 24, 2022, surrounded by her friends and family.
Cynthia was born in Latrobe on April 15, 1948, as the only child of Anne and Richard Pezzi. She grew up in nearby Blairsville and after high school graduated from the Shadyside School of Nursing in 1969. In Pittsburgh, she met and married David Patrick and together they moved across the country before settling in Oregon in 1972.
She was employed as a labor and delivery nurse for 32 years, and also a nurse manager for 14 years.
She is survived by her sons, Nathan, of Salem, Ore., and Matthew, of Milwaukie, Ore.; her grandchildren, James, of Salem, and Ruby and Sloane, of Milwaukie; an aunt, Vera Pesci, of Rosford, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband David.
Her children and grandchildren gave her great happiness. The family would like to thank special friends Kathy Herbert, Mary Gregory, Lori and Robert Albrich, and her cousin, Nancy Stella, for the support and comfort they have provided to Cynthia and her family during the past six months.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 12 at Queen of Peace Church in Salem, Ore.
Memorial donations may be made to James Patrick to be used for his college education care of Matt Patrick.