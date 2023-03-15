Cynthia Joy (Cribbs) Coleman, 65, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Roy F. and Lora Joanne (Powell) Cribbs, she was born July 16, 1957, in Latrobe.
Cindy graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1975, and attended Edinboro University.
Cindy began her career as a dental assistant for Reilly Dental in Blairsville and retired with Dr. Raemore in Indiana in 2014.
She was a member of the Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Clyde and a member of a basket-making group in Homer City with several of her dearest friends. Cindy loved spending time with her family at their beach home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Surviving is her husband of 40 years, Mark E. Coleman, whom she married Oct. 9, 1982; a daughter, Courtney L. Coleman Kopanke (Michael), of Mandeville, La.; a sister, Heather Beard (Paul), of Delmont; a brother, Randy Cribbs (Carmen), of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a niece, Alexis Beard, of Delmont, of whom she was so proud. Additionally, she is survived by her two goldendoodles, Fozzy and Marlee, and “grand-dogs” Cooley and Louie. She had many close friends with whom she enjoyed traveling and spending time.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Baylee.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 1354 Bethel Cemetery Road, New Florence, with Pastor James Sunseri officiating.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www. shoemakerfamilyservicescom.