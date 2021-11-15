Cynthia Kaye (Moody) Smeltzer, 70, of Homer City, unexpectedly died at her home on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Born on March 24, 1951, in Ernest, she was a daughter of David Moody and Kathryn (Stoker) Moody. She was also the wife of Raymond D. Smeltzer Jr., whom she married Jan. 10, 1970.
In addition to being a homemaker and raising her two sons with her husband, Cynthia had previously worked at the Hills Department Store and Rite Aid drug store in Indiana. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and traveling to craft shows; however, she most enjoyed the times that she had with her family.
In addition to her husband Raymond, she is remembered by her two sons, Steven T. Smeltzer and his wife, Kelly, of Homer City; and Kenneth E. Smeltzer and his wife, Laura, of Lansdale. Other surviving family members include her grandchildren, Todd, Zachary, Trevor, Julia and Lucas Smeltzer; as well as her great-granddaughter, Scarlett Green. She is also missed by her sister, Carol Jefferies and her husband, Robert, of Shelocta; her brother, David Moody and his wife, Karin, of Creekside; and by several nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and by her grandson, Bryan Smeltzer.
The Smeltzer Family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana. No services have been planned.
