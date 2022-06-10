Cynthia L. Fisher, 66, of Creekside, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, while at her residence.
The daughter of Kenneth and Joan (Pudlinsky) Kellar, she was born Oct. 30, 1955, in Indiana.
Cindy was a 1973 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. She was employed by various employers. Cindy enjoyed puzzles, crafts, the beach and being in the sunshine, but she especially enjoyed traveling with her husband.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and nan.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Raymond Fisher, whom she wed June 9, 1973; daughters, Heidi (Vince) Lambing and Heather (Kipp) Clowser; grandchildren, Lakin Lambing and Ty Clowser; a brother, Kenneth Kellar; and a sister, Kathy Champion.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m Saturday. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.