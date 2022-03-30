Cynthia Lou 'Cindy' Sensabaugh

Cynthia Lou “Cindy” (Buterbaugh) Sensabaugh, 70, of Cherry Tree, went home to be with her Lord and reunited with her beloved husband on Monday, March 28, 2022, after faithfully and bravely battling many chronic health issues over the years.
She was born Aug. 31, 1951, the daughter of Earl Jr. and Goldie (Stephens) Buterbaugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Buterbaugh; husband of 20 years, and the love of her life, Carl Robert Sensabaugh, who died Sept. 2, 1995; and sister-in-law, Connie Zagurskie.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Kerri Lynne Sassano, wife of Anthony D. “Tony”; treasured grandchildren, Mia Lynne and Brady Anthony, all of Altoona; sister, Carol L. (Jay) Wagner; and nephew, Jay (April) Wagner, Cherry Tree; sister-in-law, Melanie (Fred) Fink; brothers-in-law, Robert (Sharon) Sensabaugh and Harry Zagurski; several nieces and a nephew; extended family and many friends old and new.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her family was her greatest source of pride and joy, and she loved telling everyone around her about them. Cindy had a warm and friendly nature; she never met a person she didn’t want to talk to, and her personality made others feel at ease and open to sharing their stories with her.
As a lifelong member of Uniontown Church of Christ, she enjoyed worshiping the Lord and sharing her talents as she joined in singing a cappella with her beautiful harmonization. She worked many years as the secretary/bookkeeper at Buterbaugh Bros. Land & Timber Corp, the family business started by her father and his brothers long ago.
Family and friends will be received today from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment will be in Citizen’s Cemetery, Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Uniontown Church of Christ.