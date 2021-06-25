Cynthia Lou Yackovich Galinac

Our beloved “Cindy” gained her wings on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Latrobe Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Dec. 8, 1962, in Pittsburgh, she was a 1982 graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
She was a loving daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend to many. Her infectious smile and laugh would light up any room.
Cindy had a deep passion for baking, traveling with her soulmate and spending time with her family. She took pride in her position as a machine operator at Leeds, where she worked for 11 years. She held a special place for them in her heart.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Carolyn Weber Shaffer; husband Michael Walker; daughter Nikki “Peanut” Galinac Briggs; son-in-law Dan Briggs; siblings Polly Yackovich Blose, Lisa Yackovich Barnett (Michael Barnett) and Albert Yackovich (Kimberly Kauffman Yackovich); beloved grandson Mason Briggs; and stepgrandson Michael Donahue.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert William Yackovich, and her stepfather, Raymond Dwight Shaffer.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in honor of Cindy’s memory. There were a million things we wanted to say to you; “goodbye” was not one of them.