Cyrus C. “Popeye” Campbell Jr., 77 of Dilltown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 7, 1945, in Buffington Township and was the son of Cyrus C. Campbell and Frances (Oshell) Campbell.
Cyrus spent his life in Buffington Township working for several sawmills and eventually owning his own logging company, Cy’s Tree Service. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Mary Lazor, Homer City; his son, Ronald Campbell, Indiana; his daughter, Tina Campbell, Clymer; and his sister, Anna Marie Vargo and her husband Bob, Cleveland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Paul Campbell; his sisters, Elizabeth Cott, Charlotte Hoover and Dorothy Heming; and his brother, James “Crow” Campbell.
In keeping with Popeye’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Interment will be held in the McDowell Cemetery, Clymer.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 West Market St., Blairsville.
