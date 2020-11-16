D. Jane Christopher

D. Jane (Mihlfried) Christopher, 91, of Blairsville, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Bethany Place, Indiana.
Born Nov. 24, 1928, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Leonard Mihlfried and Mahala (Mattingley) Mihlfried.
She attended Latrobe High School and then received her nursing degree and worked at Latrobe Hospital. Jane finished her nursing career working at Torrance State Hospital, from where she retired. She was certified in gerontology. She had married Raymond J. Christopher on Oct. 24, 1950. They lived their entire lives in Blairsville, where they raised six children. She was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church, where she was an Angel of Compassion and volunteered for many church functions. She also enjoyed playing cards on her Kindle, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing the piano and accordion and also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Karen Jennings and husband Tom, Blairsville; and Diane Sabedra and husband Edward, Blairs-ville; sons Thomas Christopher and wife Deborah, Blairsville; James Christopher and wife Janice, Atlanta, Ga.; Paul Christopher and wife Adele, Blairsville; and David Christopher, Logan, Utah; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; special cousin Evelyn McLaughlin, Pittsburgh; nephew Robert; and niece Donna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 23 years, Raymond J. Christopher, who died on Nov. 9, 1973; brothers Philip and Robert Mihlfried, and infant brother Mark.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating. Interment will be in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairs-ville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown.
We would like to send a special thanks to Bethany Place and their special employees/friends: Sharon, Monica, Susan, Elyse, Amanda, Melissa and Desmond. We would also like to give a special thanks to the 365 Hospice nurses Samantha and Sara.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.