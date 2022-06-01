D. Ralph Peffer, 85, of Home, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home, in Home.
He was born April 9, 1937, in Indiana, to Ralph J. and Mabel (Ruffner) Peffer.
Ralph was a 1955 graduate of Marion Center High School. Following graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, LuVera A. (Wymer), on April 7, 1956. He worked various jobs such as at Robertshaw, finally working for Penelec as a welder at the Keystone Power Plant, retiring in 1994. After retirement, he used his welding skills to repair things for various friends and family.
Ralph was a member of Center Presbyterian Church, Creekside, where he served as an elder, and he was also an avid dartball player with fellow church members. He enjoyed hunting and the camaraderie of his hunting companions. He also enjoyed watching and attending sporting events, especially those that his grandchildren participated in.
Ralph loved his family very much and enjoyed picking on people as his way of showing affection for them. He will be remembered by many for his smile, kindness and willingness to help others.
Surviving him are his wife of 66 years, LuVera A. (Wymer) Peffer, of Home; sons Raymond (Betty) Peffer, of Marion Center, and Donald (Diane) Peffer, of Marion Center; grandsons Matthew S. (Chrissy) Peffer, of Virginia; Mitchell R. (Stacey) Peffer, of Indiana; and Nathan A. (Elizabeth) Peffer, of Homer City; five great-grandchildren, Rooney, Mason, Mackenzie, Declan and Gianna; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother Harvey R. Peffer, and sister Barbara Peffer.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a service will be 11 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating. Burial will take place in Mahoning Union Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home and the Visiting Nurse Association for the exceptional care they provided to Ralph.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Ralph’s memory to Center Presbyterian Church, 735 Indiana Road, Creekside, PA 15732, or the VNA of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.